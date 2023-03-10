Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after acquiring an additional 538,253 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

