Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires Shares of 6,545 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,899,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

