Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $319,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $103.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

