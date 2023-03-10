Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $633,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

