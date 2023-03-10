Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $90,000 Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

