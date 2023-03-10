Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 339.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.