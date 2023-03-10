Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 772 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

