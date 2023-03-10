Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases New Shares in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.06% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,913,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 680,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,433,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100,724 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $24.47 on Friday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96.

