Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance
ILCV stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $70.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21.
