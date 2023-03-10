Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.