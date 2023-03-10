SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $215.47 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $381.26 million and approximately $215.47 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32337086 USD and is down -11.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $168,017,770.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

