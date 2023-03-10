SingularityNET Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $394.23 million and $166.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00222846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,788,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,269,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,788,661.7363875 with 1,205,269,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36897936 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $149,999,140.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

