Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 1.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 126,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 204,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$54.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41.
About Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.
Read More
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.