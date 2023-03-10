Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.21

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 172426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$331.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

