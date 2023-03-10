Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

