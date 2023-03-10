SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

