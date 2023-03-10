Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFTC. TD Securities lowered Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 target price on Softchoice and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Softchoice Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SFTC traded down C$0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.11. 8,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,634. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.69. The firm has a market cap of C$885.45 million and a PE ratio of 52.10. Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$13.57 and a 12-month high of C$28.66.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

