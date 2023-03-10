Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.54. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.
Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
