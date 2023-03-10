Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.01. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3,321 shares changing hands.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of -0.23.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sono-Tek

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $26,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,711 shares of company stock worth $67,274 over the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Further Reading

