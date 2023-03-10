Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,137,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.25% of Sonos worth $57,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad.

