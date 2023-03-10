South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. South Star Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.89.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
