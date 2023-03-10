Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 227,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,690. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $70,243.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

