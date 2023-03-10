Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,065. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

In other news, CMO Priscilla Tuan sold 5,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $70,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 253,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,288.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 13,850 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $187,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,565,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,869 shares of company stock worth $580,819. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

