Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -0.04. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $57,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $57,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,246.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Risa Cretella sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $112,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 287,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,215.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,869 shares of company stock valued at $580,819. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sovos Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOVO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

