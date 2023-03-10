Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,225 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,173,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,925,000 after acquiring an additional 116,779 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 103,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,569,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.