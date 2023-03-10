Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. 1,598,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,470. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

