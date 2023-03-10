Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,814 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,814. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $49.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

