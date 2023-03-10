Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $73.76. 648,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,722. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.