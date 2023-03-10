Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $5.26 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 135,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $393,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 310,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 187.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 46,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,855. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

