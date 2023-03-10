Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 254,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.31.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
