Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,538. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.