S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $434.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.56.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $333.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.