SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Raised by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 1,696,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

