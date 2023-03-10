SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,285 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 765,318 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

