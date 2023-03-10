SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

