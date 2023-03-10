SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Gap Down to $53.02

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.02, but opened at $50.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 10,725,353 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,003,000 after buying an additional 338,942 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,548,000.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.