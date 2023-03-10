Spell Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.85 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $66.97 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00421008 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.42 or 0.28457387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

