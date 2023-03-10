Spin Master Corp. (TOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.1 %

Spin Master stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.26. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.33.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.