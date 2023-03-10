Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master stock traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.32. 173,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,556. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$50.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.