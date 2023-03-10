Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.