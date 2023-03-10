Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

