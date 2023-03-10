SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 7.6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 247,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 669,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.