Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh Sells 5,000 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Pavitar Singh sold 7 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $60.97.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

