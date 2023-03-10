Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.13 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.