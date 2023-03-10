Square Token Price Tops $8.27 on Major Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.27 or 0.00041204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $643,440.35 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 10.51903453 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $468,576.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

