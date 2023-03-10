SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.54

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.54 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41.92 ($0.50). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 122,968 shares.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

