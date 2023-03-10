SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,573. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SSE

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($17.87) to GBX 1,664 ($20.01) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,988.00.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

