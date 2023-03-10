SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SSE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,573. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.
SSE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SSE
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
See Also
