SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Insider Michael John Sparks Sells 2,323 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael John Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

