Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 844,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 616,752 shares.The stock last traded at $6.47 and had previously closed at $6.81.

STGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Stagwell Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

