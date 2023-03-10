Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,063. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

