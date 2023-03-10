Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

